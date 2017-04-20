Kids Playing in the Woods Find Missing Boy With Autism

A group of boys in Massachusetts helped police locate a missing boy with autism who had gotten lost in the woods.

The Hudson Police Department posted the story on their Facebook page Wednesday evening. A group of boys were playing in the woods outside when they came across a 5-year-old child.

They asked if he needed help and proceeded to walk him out to safety.

The police station commended the boys for taking time out of their day to help the boy.

“As the Hudson Police received the call of a child with autism lost in the woods and were arriving on the scene, these young men were walking child out to safety. Thanks to these fine young men for noticing something wasn’t right and then stepping up to help.”