A kitten was rescued Sunday after it was spotted wandering in a connector tunnel on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston. (Published 2 hours ago)

A precocious kitten is safe Sunday night after being rescued while wandering a Massachusetts Turnpike connector tunnel in Boston earlier in the day.

In a Facebook post, Massachusetts State Police said that multiple calls came in about the adventurous young cat.

One officer, Sergeant Bob Dateo, stopped tunnel traffic in order for the Animal Rescue League of Boston to enter the area and retrieve the kitten.

The fuzzy explorer "looks like she's been through a lot," according to the post. Apparently, she's missing a good amount of tail fur due to what appears to be some kind of burn.

Once she's medically cleared, the kitten will be eligible for adoption - a happy ending for all involved.