Kmart, Sears Closing Stores in Massachusetts

Customers shop at a Kmart store November 29, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Sears Holding Corp., which owns Kmart, reported a 99 percent drop in third quarter profit causing the company's shares price to fall over 10 percent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sears Holdings has announced that it will close 30 Sears and Kmart locations in 2017, which includes three locations in Massachusetts.

The Kmart at 9 Plaza Way in Fairhaven, Massachusetts and at Bristol Place in South Attleboro, Massachusetts are set to close their doors, according to WJAR. The Sears store at the Swansea Mall in Swansea, Massachusetts will go out of business.

Liquidation sales are slated to begin the first week of January before the stores close for good in March and mid-April.

