Kmart, Sears Closing Stores in Massachusetts | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Kmart, Sears Closing Stores in Massachusetts

Three locations in Massachusetts are set to close in Spring 2017.

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Customers shop at a Kmart store November 29, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Sears Holding Corp., which owns Kmart, reported a 99 percent drop in third quarter profit causing the company's shares price to fall over 10 percent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Sears Holdings has announced that it will close 30 Sears and Kmart locations in 2017, which includes three locations in Massachusetts.

    The Kmart at 9 Plaza Way in Fairhaven, Massachusetts and at Bristol Place in South Attleboro, Massachusetts are set to close their doors, according to WJAR. The Sears store at the Swansea Mall in Swansea, Massachusetts will go out of business.

    Liquidation sales are slated to begin the first week of January before the stores close for good in March and mid-April.

    A full list of Kmart and Sears closures can be found on Business Insider.

    Published 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices