A company "failed to provide basic safeguards" in relation to a trench that collapsed in October in Boston, killing two workers, according to labor officials.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Atlantic Drain Service Co. Inc. for "18 willful, repeat, serious and other-than-serious violations of workplace safety standards," the U.S. Department of Labor confirms.

OSHA has proposed $1.4 million in penalties.

