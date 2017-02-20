A heavy police presence was reported outside a condominium in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the condo on Springbrook Circle to do a welfare check on a woman inside. When authorities arrived, the woman allegedly showed a gun to officers.

Traffic was kept away from the area for hours until the woman surrendered and was taken into custody.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. She is facing unknown charges.