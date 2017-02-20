Woman Taken Into Custody Following Investigation at New Hampshire Condo | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Taken Into Custody Following Investigation at New Hampshire Condo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A heavy police presence was reported outside a condominium in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

    Police were called to the condo on Springbrook Circle to do a welfare check on a woman inside. When authorities arrived, the woman allegedly showed a gun to officers.

    Traffic was kept away from the area for hours until the woman surrendered and was taken into custody.

    The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. She is facing unknown charges.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices