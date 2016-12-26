Hundreds of Teens Involved in Fights at Buckland Hills in Manchester

Several hundred teenagers were involved in multiple fights at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

State police said they are helping assist Manchester police with large fight or disturbance at the mall on Buckland Hills Drive.

Videos posted on social media purportedly shows hundreds of people leaving the mall or standing in the parking lot. Police said the mall closed after the fights broke out.

Manchester Police Captain said that several arrests were made and the mall has been cleared.

South Windsor police are also assisting Manchester police at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.