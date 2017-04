A large vehicle struck a pedestrian on Interstate 95 in Greenwich on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said they are investigating the fatal accident where a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle, "possibly a truck".

The accident happened in the early morning on I-95 southbound near exit 6.

The victim had no identification.

Anyone with any information on the accident or the vehicle involved is asked to call troopers at (203) 696-2500.