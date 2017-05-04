Last Day of Sunshine Before Weekend Rain

Today: Sunny this morning, increasing afternoon clouds, high in the 50s near the shore to 60s inland, with light onshore wind. Overnight Tonight: Becoming cloudy, low in the 40s. Friday: Rain by midday, becoming heavy late and overnight. High in the 50s.

Thursday, for the most part, looks like a nice day. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 60s – typical for this time of year.

Friday starts off dry, but clouds quickly overspread the area and thicken up. Rain will begin during the early afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall during the evening rush and into the first part of the overnight. Rainfall amounts will range from 1” to as much as 2.5”.

We shouldn’t see any flash flooding, but urban and small stream flooding is possible. All eyes on the smaller rivers and streams, they may see a rapid rise friday evening.

The breeze will also keep up. A couple hundred feet off the ground, the winds will gust to greater than 50 mph, but will cooler air at the surface, these gusts will have a tough time reaching the surface. The strongest winds will be at the coast.

This storm will stall over us through the weekend and into next week. It will continue to weaken, but our weather will stay unsettled.

The days will start off with sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s. As low pressure sits overhead, we have a trigger for showers and clouds.

Those showers will develop during the afternoon and continue through sunset. Often times these showers don’t amount to much, but the afternoons will certainly turn cool, cloudy and showery.