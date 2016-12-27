The mild surge of warm damaging wind from early Tuesday is on the way out. Seasonable sunshine is here for our Wednesday.

A front moving through the Midwest will slow down and intensify over New England Thursday.

Low pressure will form on the front and intensify rapidly as it moves from Long Island to Portland Maine Thursday and Thursday night.

The morning should start cold and dry, with snow developing in Western New England by mid day. Rain is likely along the coast in Southern Connecticut.

Snow, and coastal rain, will overspread New England rapidly during the afternoon, so it will be a high impact for the evening commute.

The rain snow line will be within 20 miles of Boston (we will have to fine-tune as it gets closer).

Snow may be very heavy Thursday evening and overnight, ending as the sun comes up Friday morning.

Accumulations in excess of 10 inches are likely where stays all snow, especially in the higher elevations from central Massachusetts northward.

Rain at the coast will likely end is a period of snow, with a coating possible all the way to Cape Cod.

Wind initially not a factor will increase from the northwest after the storm goes by, so it's a windy and cold Friday.

High temperature in the 20s to low 30s with winds gusting past 40 mph during the morning.

We end up with mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon. The early call on our weekend, is for increasing clouds Saturday with a chance of snow in northern New England by sunset. For southern New England it may be a little bit snowy, or rainy, as we ring in the new year at midnight.

Sunday looks like a mixture sun ans clouds and a chance of flurries with highs in the 30s.