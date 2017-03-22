Late-Winter Cold Blast Moves in Across New England

Today (Wednesday): Windy and turning cold. Temperatures falling into the 20s, wind chill in the 10s. Gusts to 50 mph. Overnight Wednesday Night: Bitter cold, clear. Lows in the teens, wind chill below zero. Thursday: Sun, but a gusty winter chill. Highs in the 30s.

A cold front crossed New England this morning, ushering in a return of late-winter arctic air to the region.

Sunny skies and bitter wind chills are the main features today as arctic air mass settles in overhead. Gusty winds will develop as the day progresses, gusting to as high as 50 mph at some locations. Temperatures will continue to plummet over the course of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the mid single digits to mid teens under starry skies with wind chills of zero to ten below. Gusty northwest winds will slacken into the evening.

Not expecting a widespread record-breaking event but, a few locations may tie previously-set lowest minimum temperature records. Large high pressure system slides south into the Mid-Atlantic region tomorrow with dry weather continuing.

Winds will pick back up but, won’t be quite as strong as they were today. Temperatures will moderate a bit into the 30s south and mid 20s north. A warm return flow develops on Friday as high pressure continues to slide south and east of New England.

A low pressure system from the great lakes will bring rain and snow showers to the region with winds gusting to near 30 mph during the day. Highs on Friday will reach into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures moderate back into the 50s on Saturday. A cold front will traverse across the area during the day, bringing a threat of some showers. Not expecting widespread precipitation with the frontal passage.

Cold front stalls south of New England on Sunday as a high pressure system noses into the region. Expecting a chance of rain or snow in the morning but otherwise, clouds will be breaking during the day.

Waves of low pressure will track along the stalled front south of New England into Monday, each bringing the threat of rain or snow.