Lawmaker Pushing New Bill in Aftermath of Bella Bond Case

A Massachusetts lawmaker wants to increase prison sentences for those convicted of being an accessory to a child's murder in response to the case of Bella Bond.

According to the Boston Herald, Representative Rose Lee Vincent of Revere wants to hike sentences up to 20 years.

Bella's body washed ashore on Deer Island in Winthrop in June 2015. She was only known as "Baby Doe" until three months later, when a tip led to the arrests of her mother, Rachelle Bond, and her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy.

Rachelle Bond ultimately served just under two years for helping cover up her daughter's death.

Rachelle Bond Formally Sentenced

Rachelle Bond, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory in the death of her daughter, Bella Bond, was sentenced Wednesday to time served and probation. (Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017)

Bond could have faced up to seven years in prison, but she pleaded guilty and testified against her ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, who is now serving a life sentence.