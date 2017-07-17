2 Dead From Suspected Overdoses; Hazmat Crews Respond | NECN
logo_necn_2x
2 Dead From Suspected Overdoses; Hazmat Crews Respond

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    Getty Images

    Two people have died from suspected carfentanil overdoses in a Massachusetts apartment, prompting a hazardous materials team response, according to authorities.

    Lawrence fire officials said crews have been on the scene of a home at 194 Garden St. since 8 a.m. Monday.

    The Essex district attorney's office said the deaths are a result of a suspected carfentanil overdose.

    A total of three people overdosed, the Eagle Tribune reports.

    No other details were immediately available from officials.

    We have a crew heading to the scene.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

