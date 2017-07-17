2 Dead From Suspected Overdoses; Hazmat Crews Respond

Two people have died from suspected carfentanil overdoses in a Massachusetts apartment, prompting a hazardous materials team response, according to authorities.
Lawrence fire officials said crews have been on the scene of a home at 194 Garden St. since 8 a.m. Monday.
The Essex district attorney's office said the deaths are a result of a suspected carfentanil overdose.
A total of three people overdosed, the Eagle Tribune reports.
No other details were immediately available from officials.
We have a crew heading to the scene.
