2 Dead From Suspected Overdoses; Hazmat Crews Respond

Two people have died from suspected carfentanil overdoses in a Massachusetts apartment, prompting a hazardous materials team response, according to authorities.

Lawrence fire officials said crews have been on the scene of a home at 194 Garden St. since 8 a.m. Monday.

The Essex district attorney's office said the deaths are a result of a suspected carfentanil overdose.

A total of three people overdosed, the Eagle Tribune reports.

No other details were immediately available from officials.

We have a crew heading to the scene.