Lawrence Police Make Large Drug Bust at Crash Scene

A crash in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday turned into a major drug bust after police found a large amount of marijuana inside a car involved.

Police responded to the Route 114 near Route 495 around 2:40 p.m. for a traffic accident. After investigation, the officers found a large amount of marijuana, other drug related paraphilia, cash, a firearm and a Taser.

The items were seized and both the driver and passenger in the car were taken into police custody.

The driver, Jayson Miguel Desoto, 19, of Lawrence, and passenger Tommy Emil Marte, 23, of Methuen, Massachusetts, were both charged with marijuana trafficking, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition with a license and sale/possession of an electric stun gun.

Both were taken into custody without incident and will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Friday.

It's not clear if they have attorneys.