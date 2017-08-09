Settlement Reached in Fatal Hayride Crash Lawsuit

A lawyer representing the family of a teenager who died in a 2014 hayride crash in Maine says they have settled their lawsuit against the farm owner who operated the attraction.

The settlement amount in the wrongful death lawsuit for 17-year-old Cassidy Charette wasn't disclosed Wednesday, but lawyer Jodi Nofsinger said funds received will be used to support a family-created foundation to educate youth.

Last year, Harvest Hill Farm pleaded guilty to a felony, driving to endanger, in exchange for dismissal of a manslaughter charge and was fined. The hayride went out of control, killing Charette and sending more than 20 to the hospital.

Prosecutors said there numerous safety problems with the 1979 Jeep hauling the wagon. The farm owner said he was unaware of them. The farm filed for bankruptcy and was sold at auction.

A message was left for a lawyer who represented the farm.