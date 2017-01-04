Prosecutors, defense lawyers, and police officers visited the Cure Lounge in Boston where prosecutors allege one of the two victims in a 2012 double murder accidentally bumped into Aaron Hernandez. (Published 2 hours ago)

Prosecutors, defense lawyers and police officers returned Wednesday to the scene of a Boston nightclub that is at the center of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez's upcoming murder trial.

Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado died in a 2012 drive-by shooting after leaving the Cure Lounge in Boston's Theater District. Prosecutors said one of the men had accidentally bumped into Hernandez inside the club, spilling his drink.

A group of about 20 people entered the club around 11 a.m. Wednesday. It is not clear what exactly they are looking at, but in court last week there was a lot of discussion about the surveillance cameras inside.

Hernandez is scheduled to stand trial in February. The former tight end has pleaded not guilty.

During a hearing last week, the judge indicated he would like to bring in three sets of 200 prospective jurors each.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 shooting death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.