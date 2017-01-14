The traditional Legal Sea Foods chowder will be served at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week after all.

The company's chowder has been part of the inaugural festivities for more than three decades. On Friday, Legal Sea Foods CEO Roger Berkowitz told The Boston Globe that no one asked him to donate any chowder this year.

A spokesperson for Trump's inaugural committee said on Saturday they did plan to follow through with the tradition.

“Our staff has been in ongoing discussions with Legal Sea Foods to ensure their continued participation in the inaugural celebrations," said Boris Epshteyn, Director of Communications, Presidential Inaugural Committee.