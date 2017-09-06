A 20-year-old Massachusetts man accused of stabbing and killing his brother will face a judge Wednesday.
Timothy Record allegedly stabbed his older brother Nathan at their family's Leominster home on Lakeshore Drive Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m.
Police, who spent the night examining the crime scene, say the 23-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, but died.
It's unclear what the motive is behind the stabbing, or if Record has an attorney.
Record was wearing blue jail-issued clothing as he was escorted into the courthouse Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
