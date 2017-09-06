Man Accused of Stabbing, Killing Brother Due in Court - NECN
Man Accused of Stabbing, Killing Brother Due in Court

By Monica Madeja and Kaitlin Flanigan

    Police have arrested the brother of a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Leominster, Massachusetts Tuesday night. (Published 5 hours ago)

    A 20-year-old Massachusetts man accused of stabbing and killing his brother will face a judge Wednesday.

    Timothy Record allegedly stabbed his older brother Nathan at their family's Leominster home on Lakeshore Drive Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m.

    Police, who spent the night examining the crime scene, say the 23-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, but died.

    It's unclear what the motive is behind the stabbing, or if Record has an attorney.

    Record was wearing blue jail-issued clothing as he was escorted into the courthouse Wednesday morning.

    The investigation is ongoing.

