A Maine woman has been charged with hitting and killing an eighth grade boy while he was walking to school last year.

Lewiston police announced the charges Thursday morning in connection to the Frye Street crash that left 13-year-old Jayden Cho-Sargent dead.

Laurie Young, 54, of South Paris was charged with motor vehicle violation resulting in death.

Investigators say Young was behind the wheel of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck on the morning of Nov. 3 when she hit Cho-Sargent as he was crossing the street in a cross walk. She wasn't on her cell phone at the time of the crash, according to police.

It's unclear if Young has an attorney and when she'll be arraigned.