Police: Man Dead After Being Hit By Stolen Pickup

One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a man in a stolen pickup crashed into them in Groton while trying to get away from police on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said a trooper was trying to stop 27-year-old Valery Labossiere, of Medford, Massachusetts, who was going 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on Interstate 95 North in a 2013 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen from Vermont.

Labossiere was going east on Gold Star Highway, went through a red light at Kings Highway and hit a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse that was pulling out of the Walmart parking lot at 150 Gold Star Highway around 10:15 p.m., according to police.

Police said Taylor Marie Wilkinson, 20, of Groton, was driving the Mitsubishi Eclipse and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Lifestar transported the passenger in Wilkinson’s car, 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, of Waterford, to Hartford Hospital. State police said Pittman has succumbed to his injuries.

Labossiere’s injuries are not life-threatening and he was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, according to police. They said troopers also found a small-caliber rifle in the vehicle that was also stolen from the Vermont home.

Police have taken Labossiere into custody and charged him with first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle, sixth-degree larceny, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in a pursuit and operation of a vehicle without a license.

Bond was set at $150,000 for the first set of charges and $2,500 for additional charges. He is due in court today.