Light Snow Arrives This Week

After what’s been a very mild January, far more typical temperatures for winter are currently arriving in New England. Along with the cooler conditions, snow is also making a return.

A few snow showers continue to fly tonight as a cold front slides in. Behind that front temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s to start the work week.

As that happens, we start watching a series of weak disturbances that will bring us a few shots of snow.

The first disturbance slides just south of New England on Monday afternoon. That will bring a few flurries and snow showers to far Southeastern Massachusetts, especially Cape Cod, the Islands, and Block Island.

The second disturbance is a clipper diving down from Canada. Expect more snow showers on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday as that arrives.

Between now and Wednesday most will see about 1-3” of snow, but the mountains in Northern and Western New England will find a bit more, potentially on the order of 3-6”.

Even colder air arrives late week into next weekend.