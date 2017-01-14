Light Snow Before Pats Game

Strong high-pressure from Canada is bringing in cold weather, with sunshine and light to moderate wind.

A storm system passing to the south brings some ice and snow to New Jersey, possibly with a dusting of snow from Connecticut through Rhode Island to Cape Cod just after sunset. But we should remain dry in New England. We may have a brief burst of snow just prior to the Patriots Game, but for the most part it is cold and dry at Gillette Stadium tonight.

High temperatures today in the 20s south, teens north. Overnight Lows near 15° south, close to 0° north.

Other than a few snow flurries at the ski areas early tomorrow, we have more sunshine, and high temperature in the 20s north and 30s south.

A warm front approaches on Monday, with a few thin clouds, and a high temperature close to 40°.

That front may bring us some mixed rain, sleet, and snow later Tuesday but it does not look significant at this time. High temperature Tuesday should break 40° in southern New England.

Low pressure is going to track over New England on Wednesday, with the period of rain, perhaps mixed with snow in our mountains.

A few rain showers may linger on Thursday with a high temperature again close to 40°.

Mild weather likely stays with us into next weekend, perhaps with more rain before next weekend is over. The following week likely returns to more classic New England wintry weather.