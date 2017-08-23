Firefighters put out a house fire caused by a lightning bolt in Grand Isle, Vermont, on Tuesday.

The fire spread to an area of the house where two propane tanks were stored after lightning struck the corner of the house, according to NBC5.

Fire Chief Todd Boutin said that one person was inside, but was able to escape without injury.

He said that wind from a storm that went through the area made it easier to control the fire.

While part of the home was damaged in the fire, the rest of the building only received water and smoke damage.







