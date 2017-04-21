Lingering Rain Before Sunshine

Make sure you leave for work a little early this morning, rain will be moving in and it will linger through the rest of the day.
We will see in east wind which will keep areas along the coast in the 40s, in Lynn locations will see highs in the low 50s. We brighten things up on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 60.
Another storm system will affect southern new england by Sunday with some rain. Temperatures were cool and the low to mid 50s. Monday looks dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Tuesday into Wednesday look wet with temperatures climbing from the low 50s in the upper 50s by mid week. Brighter times are ahead. Sunshine returns by next thursday and will linger through the weekend.
Temperatures will continue to climb from the upper 50s into the middle 60s by the weekend. By the end of the 10 day forecast temperatures could climb to 70°.