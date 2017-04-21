Lingering Rain Before Sunshine

Today (Friday): Chilly and raw. Steadier rain transitions to drizzle by the afternoon. Winds gusting 30 to 35 mph at the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight Friday Night: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Raw east fetch continues off of the ocean. Temperatures a few degrees under today’s highs in the low 40s. Saturday: Cloudy start gives way to clearing by the afternoon. Any light rain and drizzle tapers by the morning. Highs moderate into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs reaching into the low 60s.

Make sure you leave for work a little early this morning, rain will be moving in and it will linger through the rest of the day.

We will see in east wind which will keep areas along the coast in the 40s, in Lynn locations will see highs in the low 50s. We brighten things up on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 60.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

Another storm system will affect southern new england by Sunday with some rain. Temperatures were cool and the low to mid 50s. Monday looks dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tuesday into Wednesday look wet with temperatures climbing from the low 50s in the upper 50s by mid week. Brighter times are ahead. Sunshine returns by next thursday and will linger through the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb from the upper 50s into the middle 60s by the weekend. By the end of the 10 day forecast temperatures could climb to 70°.