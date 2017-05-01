With the Summer concert series just around the corner, Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to some shows.
Tickets go on sale May 2 at 8 a.m. and will remain on sale until May 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the concerts that are participating:
- Empire of the Sun- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 12
- Seether- House of Blues, May 14
- Jean-Michel Jarre- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, May 16
- Everclear- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 7
- City and Colour- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 8
- Bryan Adams- Blue Hills Bank, June 14
- Dead & Company- Fenway Park, June 18
- Dirty Heads- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 18
- Kidz Bop Kids- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 23
- Blackbear- House of Blues, July 2
- Echo & The Bunnymen- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, July 15
- 311- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, July 16
- Primus- Blue Hills Bank, July 23
- Prince Royce- House of Blues, July 25
- Queen + Adam Lambert- TD Garden, July 25
- Rebelution- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, August 5
- Lifehouse- House of Blues- 8/9
- John Mellencamp- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, August 14
- Lionel Richie- TD Garden, August 22
- Boyce Avenue- House of Blues Pavillion, September 15
- Peppa Pig- Orpheum Theatre, October 8
- LANY- House of Blues, October 11
Published 2 hours ago