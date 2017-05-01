Live Nation Offering $20 Concert Tickets for Summer Concerts in Boston | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Live Nation Offering $20 Concert Tickets for Summer Concerts in Boston

Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to some Boston concerts

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    With the Summer concert series just around the corner, Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to some shows.

    Tickets go on sale May 2 at 8 a.m. and will remain on sale until May 9 at 11:59 p.m.

    Here are the concerts that are participating:

    • Empire of the Sun- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 12
    • Seether- House of Blues, May 14
    • Jean-Michel Jarre- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, May 16
    • Everclear- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 7
    • City and Colour- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 8
    • Bryan Adams- Blue Hills Bank, June 14
    • Dead & Company- Fenway Park, June 18
    • Dirty Heads- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 18
    • Kidz Bop Kids- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, June 23
    • Blackbear- House of Blues, July 2
    • Echo & The Bunnymen- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, July 15
    • 311- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, July 16
    • Primus- Blue Hills Bank, July 23
    • Prince Royce- House of Blues, July 25
    • Queen + Adam Lambert- TD Garden, July 25
    • Rebelution- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, August 5
    • Lifehouse- House of Blues- 8/9
    • John Mellencamp- Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, August 14
    • Lionel Richie- TD Garden, August 22
    • Boyce Avenue- House of Blues Pavillion, September 15
    • Peppa Pig- Orpheum Theatre, October 8
    • LANY- House of Blues, October 11

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices