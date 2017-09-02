Local Artists Evoke Fear, Suspense, Horror at Gallery

An arts organization in Massachusetts is presenting a show of local artists asked to evoke fear, suspense and horror.

The Salem Arts Association says the show was inspired by the Peabody Essex Museum's exhibition of classic horror and sci-fi art from the Kirk Hammett collection.

The Peabody Essex Museum exhibit features 135 works, including posters from the 1931 film "Dracula" and the 1932 film "The Mummy," owned by Kirk Hammett, guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica.

The association says its exhibit of local artists in Salem is meant to echo some of the same themes.

The exhibit is open Saturdays and Sundays, noon until 6:00 p.m. The show will be on display until October 29.

The Peabody Essex Museum show runs through November 26.