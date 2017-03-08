Some local businesses are closed or offering specials to customers who are supporting "A Day Without a Woman" and International Women's Day.

Jodi Bee Bakes in Salem, Massachusetts is closed, but the employees will still be paid.

On Facebook the owner of the store posted, "on March 8th my staff will have the day off with pay because as a woman, as a business owner and as an employer, I stand by them and our collective rights."

The Ugly Mug Diner also in Salem, Massachusetts, will be closed as well to help demonstrate "that women have pay equity, a livable wage and paid leave."

Naumkeage Ordinary in Salem and Violette Gluten-Free in Cambridge are also closed.

Some businesses are not closed for the cause, but are offering specials or deals for those who are supporting International Women's Day.

Finagle A Bagel is offering a free bagel and cream cheese to anyone who comes into one of the locations wearing red before 10:30 a.m.

Magie bits bakery in Arlington is giving away free Women's Day cake bites to all women who stop into the store.

Juliet in Somerville will offer free coffee from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., with a suggested donation of $2 to Planned Parenthood.

Employees at Belly Wine Bar in Cambridge will be wearing red on Wednesday and also feature a list of wines all made by women. The list will be available for 8 weeks and the business will give 10% of their by the glass sales to a new organization.

Mei Mei Street Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will be donating some proceeds to Planned Parenthood and Casa Verde in Boston is donating 100% of profits from their charity tap line to Planned Parenthood.

Whole Heart Provisions in Boston is donating 10 percent of their sales to Planned Parenthood and Basil Tree Catering & Cafe is donating 50 percent of sales to the organization.

Longfellows in Cambridge is encouraging patrons to wear red.

PA's Lounge in Somerville will hold a concert night in honor of International Women's Day.