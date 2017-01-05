Wynn Resorts Looking for $90M in Furniture at Fair | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Wynn Resorts Looking for $90M in Furniture at Fair

By Tim Jones

    Wynn Resorts

    Wynn Resorts is calling on local businesses as the Boston Harbor location is looking to fill its rooms with furniture and other equipment. 

    A vendor fair is set to take place on January 12 to help supply more than $90 million in furniture. 

    It will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Anthony's of Malden. 

    If you're interested, you must register online or through e-mail. Additional details or registration can be found here. 

    Wynn Resorts says the fair will focus on furniture, equipment and fixtures, and that a future event will focus on supplies for resort operations. 

    Published 49 minutes ago

