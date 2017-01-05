Wynn Resorts Looking for $90M in Furniture at Fair

Wynn Resorts is calling on local businesses as the Boston Harbor location is looking to fill its rooms with furniture and other equipment.

A vendor fair is set to take place on January 12 to help supply more than $90 million in furniture.

It will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Anthony's of Malden.

If you're interested, you must register online or through e-mail. Additional details or registration can be found here.

Wynn Resorts says the fair will focus on furniture, equipment and fixtures, and that a future event will focus on supplies for resort operations.