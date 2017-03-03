College Student Dies After 5-Story Fall from Hartford Bar

An 18-year-old local university student has died after falling from the roof of The Angry Bull Saloon on Allyn Street in Hartford.

Police received a 9-1-1 call at 12:30 a.m. saying a woman had fallen off the five story building and was injured.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the teen in a narrow alley in the back of the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a group of people, including the teen, were drinking on the roof of the building before the fatal fall.

The bar is on the bottom floor of the building but the roof can be accessed from warehouse space above the bar, according to police officials.

Investigators are calling the death "untimely" and have not determined what caused the teen to fall to her death. Hartford Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

The victim's identity or the school she attended has not been released. Her family has been notified.

An investigation involving the State Liquor Commission is also underway because the victim was underage.