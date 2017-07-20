Following Senator John McCain's brain tumor diagnosis, New England lawmakers offered their well-wishes and support to the Arizona Republican and his family.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "Our hearts are with you, @SenJohnMcCain. Stay strong & keep fighting.

Her colleague Senator Ed Markey tweeted, "No one is tougher than Senator John McCain. Period."

"Thinking of Sen McCain and his family tonight. Was so honored to visit the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" with him a few weeks ago," tweeted Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton.

"Very sad to hear about the diagnosis of an American hero & a true patriot @SenJohnMcCain. Sending prayers from Boston to him & his family," added Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.