After President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that North Korea shouldn't make any more threats to the United States or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," local Democratic lawmakers took to social media to react to the comments.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey tweeted, "No U.S. President, certainly not Trump, should have sole authority to initiate an unprovoked #nuclearwar."

"On crazy North Korea: If we ever needed a steady hand, it's now. We need a strong, smart, strategic plan- not empty threats," U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts tweeted.

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal tweeted, "Skillful diplomacy is needed to lower tensions with #NorthKorea. Not confrontational and aggressive rhetoric."

U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter of New Hampshire added, "Response is chilling. Dangerous moment requires experience/knowledge to deal w NK aggression. @POTUS needs to seek out people w those skills."

Trump's comments came after reports surfaced that North Korea had discovered a way to strike the United States with a nuclear missile. Following Trump's "fire and fury" comments, North Korea threatened to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.