Local Lawmakers React to Senate Health Care Bill Failure

Early Friday morning the Health Care Freedom Act, the bill that senators are calling the "skinny repeal" of "Obamacare," failed in the Senate, prompting reaction from many lawmakers.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "the nightmare is over, at least for now."

"It's time for Republicans to drop their repeal effort once and for all and work with Democrats to improve and strengthen the #healthcare law," Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey tweeted.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen released a statement that said, "Tonight, I’m very relieved that, for the time being, healthcare repeal has been set aside," said Shaheen. "Republican leadership, through a reckless and partisan process, came dangerously close to undermining healthcare for millions of Americans and tens of thousands of Granite Staters. The American people have made their voices heard and deserve credit for defeating this dangerous legislation. It's time for Republican leadership to finally abandon their attempts to repeal healthcare and begin working across the aisle to improve the Affordable Care Act. Healthcare is a life and death issue and it's time for Democrats and Republicans to come together and do the will of the American people."

Senator Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire also praised the Senate for failing to pass the "skinny repeal."

She said, "I thank Senators Lisa Murkowski, John McCain, and Susan Collins for putting the health and well-being of the American people before partisan politics. I am also incredibly grateful for the brave Granite Staters and Americans who have laid themselves bare and shared their stories over the past months. Without you, this outcome would not have been possible. Now, it is time for Republicans and Democrats to come together and get to work on improving and building upon the Affordable Care Act in order to bring down health care costs for hard-working people."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has put the health bill on hold for now and said the Senate will move onto other legislation next week.