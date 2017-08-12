CHARLOTTESVILLE, USA - August 12: White Supremacists rush forward with shields and sticks during clashes with counter protestors at Emancipation Park where the White Nationalists are protesting the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 12, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

New Hampshire congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter spoke out against white nationalism after violence erupted Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shea-Porter released a statement to the press addressing 'white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, VA.' In it, she called the movement 'dangerous,' and the white nationalist-protesters 'cowards.'

"White nationalism is dangerous, despicable and has no place in our country," wrote Shea-Porter, "We must all strongly and specifically denounce today's racist, un-American violence in Charlottesville."

In a response to a statement made by President Trump, in which the President condemned "displays of hatred...and violence on many sides," Shea-Porter added, "There are not many sides to this story. This is clear evil."

NBC Boston reached out to Mayor Martin Walsh who also reacted strongly against white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville. "There's no place for the hate that they're spewing," said the Mayor.

Mayor Walsh expressed remorse over the violence that has erupted in Virginia, "A loss of life over something like a protest is sad," he told reporters.

The Mayor also appeared apprehensive that protesters would make an appearance in Boston next week. "Its my understanding that they’re scheduled to come to Boston," said Mayor Walsh, "I know we probably cant stop it because of free speech but they’re spewing hate. We don’t need that right now in this country.”

Many local lawmakers took to social media to express their disapproval for white nationalism and the situtaion in Charlottesville.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree tweeted, "hate has no place in Maine or anywhere else. Saddend & Distrubed to see what's happening at UVA."

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan tweeted, "Racism and hate on display in Charlottesville goes against everything America stands for."

Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy released a statement Saturday saying, "As an American, I am disgusted by the violence incited and perpetrated in Charlottesville."

Malloy went on to disagree with President Trump's statements that the violence is being perpetrated by 'Many sides.'

"It is coming from one side, and the President has never unequivocally denounced that side...Instead, he has incited violence in his speeches, sought to divide people...and instigate fear," wrote Governor Malloy.

The Governor added, "Compassionate, sensible individuals cannot remain silent in these moments. We must combat this hatred in every form."

Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern addressed President Trump directly on twitter, saying, "Today is not a day for silence of weak condemnation, Mr. President. Must call white supremacist what they are: terrorists."

