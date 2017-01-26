Locals Travel to 'March For Life' Rally

Locals Prepare for Trip to March For Life

Local pro-life supporters are heading down to Washington D.C. Thursday morning to attend the March For Life rally against abortion.

Three buses of demonstrators are leaving from Cardinal Spellman High School to attend the event, which is the largest pro-life rally in the world.

The Archdiocese of Boston has about 800 total people going to Washington D.C. for Friday's march.

The rallly will beginon the grounds of the Washinton Monument before marchers head towards Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court.

Speakers include President Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.