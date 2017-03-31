Local Restaurants Celebrate Red Sox Opening Day With Ballpark-Themed Treats | NECN
Local Restaurants Celebrate Red Sox Opening Day With Ballpark-Themed Treats

Looking for a Fenway frank but can't get down to Fenway? No problem.

By Caitlin Fichtel

    A general view of Fenway Franks concession stand in Fenway Park taken during Opening day between the Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts.

    For Red Sox fans who can't make it to Fenway Park on Monday for Opening Day, they can still celebrate will ballpark-themed food and drinks around Boston.

    If you're craving a Fenway Frank Boston.com says you can head to City Tap House starting at 11:30 a.m. Fans can get a chili cheese Fenway Frank and Narragansett Tall Boy beer for $8 and the game will be played on all 11 of the restaurants TVs.

    Tamo Bistro & Bar in the Seaport will be offering two Fenway Franks and chips for $14.

    South Street Diner is giving away a free Fenway Frank with the purchase of a single beer from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. If you show up in Red Sox gear, you'll be entered to win Red Sox tickets.

    Coppersmith in South Boston will offer $2 hot dogs as well as soft pretzel sticks with roasted jalapeno maple and mustard for $8, sweet potato tater tots with gorgonzola cheese, pecans, and maple for $, and a homemade sausage link for $9.

    More interested in just drinks? Head to Cask 'n Flagon to try one of their baseball-themed cocktails.

    They will be serving the "Green Monstah" which includes Cruzan citrus rum, fresh lemon juice, Midori, and peach liqueur for $9.95.

    If you're more of a Jim Bean- fan, you can try the Beamed with a Ball which is made of orange juice, grenadine, Jim Bean, and Cointreau for $11.

    Tapestry will be hosting a Red Sox patio party with live music, beer on tap, and baseball appetizers like pigs in a blanket.

