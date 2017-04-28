Local Travelers React to Recent United Airlines Statement

Local travelers reacted to the most recent statement released by United Airlines after the airline settled with the passenger who was forcibly removed from a flight earlier this month.

The airline emailed all travelers and expressed their apologies for failing to treat their customers "with the highest level of service and the deepest sens of dignity and respect."

United went on to say that they "will no longer ask law enforcement to remove customers from a flight and customers will not be required to give up their seat once on board – except in matters of safety or security."

In addition, travelers who voluntarily give up their seats due to overbooking will receive up to $10,000.

The airline will also offer a new "no-questions asked" $1,500 reimbursement policy for permanently lost bags.

Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was forcibly removed from a flight earlier this month settled with the airline on Thursday for an undisclosed amount.