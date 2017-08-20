Long Beach in Plymouth Closed Due to Shark Sighting - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Long Beach in Plymouth Closed Due to Shark Sighting

By Melissa Buja

    A Massachusetts beach has been temporarily closed to swimmers after a shark was spotted in the waters on Sunday morning.

    According to the Plymouth Harbormaster, red flags were being flown at Long Beach to warn beachgoers after a fisherman spotted a shark behind his boat. The shark is believed to be a great white.

    The beach has been closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.

    The harbormaster is warning anyone that goes to Browns Bank, a nearby sandbar, that swimming is at their own discretion. The area is not part of Long Beach so warning flags cannot be displayed there.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

