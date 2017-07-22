Loose Metal Plate, Lanes Closed on Comm. Ave in Boston | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Loose Metal Plate, Lanes Closed on Comm. Ave in Boston

The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a heavy construction plate had dislodged

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Loose Metal Plate, Lanes Closed on Comm. Ave in Boston

    Commonwealth Avenue's inbound lanes are both closed Saturday night due to a shifted metal plate on the road in the area Boston University.

    MassDOT retweeted a report of the lane closures by @JacqueGoddard at 8:12 p.m. with a photo attached.

    The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a heavy construction plate had dislodged by the BU Bridge over railroad tracks.

    No one was injured, according to Boston Fire, but the scene was cleared and police are present while a contracter is contacted to fix the plate.

    This is an ongoing situation.

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices