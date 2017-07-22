Loose Metal Plate, Lanes Closed on Comm. Ave in Boston

Commonwealth Avenue's inbound lanes are both closed Saturday night due to a shifted metal plate on the road in the area Boston University.

MassDOT retweeted a report of the lane closures by @JacqueGoddard at 8:12 p.m. with a photo attached.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a heavy construction plate had dislodged by the BU Bridge over railroad tracks.

No one was injured, according to Boston Fire, but the scene was cleared and police are present while a contracter is contacted to fix the plate.

This is an ongoing situation.