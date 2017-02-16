Police in Salem, New Hampshire, say two loss prevention officers at the Mall at Rockingham Park were assaulted with hot coffee and pepper spray by two alleged shoplifting suspects.

Personnel from Lord & Taylor contacted police around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They said the man and woman drew their attention because of the large sunglasses they were wearing as well as the empty backpack they had.

Both suspects entered the same dressing room with seven pairs of sweatpants and two hoodie sweatshirts, but exited the dressing room with only a couple of item left behind.

The loss prevention officers followed them into the mall, where the male suspect threw a hot coffee in the face of one officer.

The two officers were then sprayed with a substance they believed to be pepper spray.

The suspects then fled deeper into the mall, and have not been spotted since. They have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-890-2381.