Loud Party, Fireworks Result in Arrest of 2 Kennedy Members in Hyannisport

    A loud party in Hyannisport over the weekend resulted in the arrest of two members of the Kennedy family, according to police.

    Barnstable Police arrived to 172 Irving Ave. at 1 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple calls for the loud party, as well as fireworks.

    Arrested at the scene were Matthew "Max" Kennedy, 52, of Hyannisport, and his daughter, Caroline, 22, of Pacific Palisades, California. Both were charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town's noise law.

    Police said the Kennedy's were released on bail and were scheduled to appeared Monday in Barnstable District Court.

