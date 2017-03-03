Loved Ones Mourn Teen Killed in Skiing Accident

Family and friends gathered to mourn the death of John Lynch, a 13-year-old boy who died after hitting a tree while skiing at Cranmore Mountain Resort.

Family and friends gathered Friday night to mourn the loss of a 13-year-old Massachusetts boy who was killed in a skiing accident last Wednesday in New Hampshire.

John Lynch of Haverhill passed away after colliding with a tree and hitting his head while skiing at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. Loved ones mourned his death at the Farmer and Sons Funeral Home in Bradford.

"You can describe him as a kind, happy person," said Kathleen Blain, the principal of Sacred Hearts School, where Lynch was an eighth grader.

"You would remember John. He just made an impression on everyone," said Blain, describing the way the boy smiled.

Last week, Blain said Lynch was full of excitement for his family's ski trip in New Hampshire.

"He was very much looking forward to that vacation," Blain said.

Lynch was wearing a helmet when he hit the tree, but it didn't save his life. He died the next day.

"Teachers have spoken about him as a writer," said Blain. "He wanted to write a novel someday."

Blain said Lynch recently completed a science project that was so good, his teacher said it could be published.

Lynch had autism, but that didn't stop him from excelling in school. He was on the honor roll and in the school's band.

"He comes from a wonderful family, and they are just heart broken," said Blain.

The ski resort released this statement:

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the family," the ski resort said in a statement. "The entire Cranmore team grieves this tragedy and sends its condolences to the family."

"John's legacy will live on with us," Blain said. "I know that because he made an impact on the kids that he met and to all of us as adults."

Lynch's funeral will be held Saturday at the Sacred Hearts Church at 2 p.m.