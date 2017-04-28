Lowell, Mass. Police Seek Missing 20-Year-Old Man

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing a hearing-impaired man who was last seen Thursday morning.

Panha Pen, 20, was last seen in downtown Lowell near Lowell High School.

He is 5'4", 120 lbs, has a slim build, black hair and dark-colored eyes.

He was wearing a collared button-down shirt with thin black stripes, a dark-colored hooded jacket, light-colored or khaki pants, as well as black Nike sneakers.

Video Driver Caught Operating Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs

Pen is hearing-impaired, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.