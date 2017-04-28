Lowell, Mass. Police Seek Missing 20-Year-Old Man | NECN
Lowell, Mass. Police Seek Missing 20-Year-Old Man

By Tim Jones

    Lowell Police
    Panha Pen

    Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing a hearing-impaired man who was last seen Thursday morning.

    Panha Pen, 20, was last seen in downtown Lowell near Lowell High School.

    He is 5'4", 120 lbs, has a slim build, black hair and dark-colored eyes.

    He was wearing a collared button-down shirt with thin black stripes, a dark-colored hooded jacket, light-colored or khaki pants, as well as black Nike sneakers.

    Pen is hearing-impaired, authorities said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.

