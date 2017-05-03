Man Arrested in Connection With Ax Attack Against 62-Year-Old Man | NECN
Man Arrested in Connection With Ax Attack Against 62-Year-Old Man

A 62-year-old man is in the hospital with multiple face and head injuries after being attacked by several men

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Authorities in Massachusetts say a man has been charged in connection to an ax attack.

    Lowell police say 49-year-old Thanom Thondoarom of Lowell was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60.

    Officers received a called just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported assault on First Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 62-year-old man with multiple wounds to his head and face.

    Police say the victim told them he was attacked inside his apartment by several men, including one armed with a metal pipe and another with an ax. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

    After a preliminary investigation, Thondoarom was arrested; however, it's unclear what weapon he is accused of wielding against a 62-year-old man. He'll be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday. It's not known if he has an attorney.

    Police say they're still searching for additional suspects.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago
