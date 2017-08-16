Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a suspect in an attempted rape of a teenage girl.

Police in Lowell say the attack happened on 13th Street Tuesday afternoon, when the suspect approached the victim and then assaulted her, forcing her behind a house.

The victim was able to escape and asked a neighbor for help; police say the neighbor saw the suspect fleeing the scene.

After the attempted rape was reported, police officers from Lowell and Dracut, along with K-9 units and a state police helicopter, searched the area for the suspect.

Police say the area is still being heavily patrolled.

The suspect is described as being between 18 tand 20 years old, with very short hair and a mole or birthmark near his mouth. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball shorts, white high socks and black sneakers, and was carrying a black and gray backpack. Police say he may also have scratches on or around his neck.

The investigation and search is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.