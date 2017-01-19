Lyft drivers who have cleared the state's background check process will begin pick up service at Boston Logan International Airport starting February 1, 2017, said the The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport).

Other Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) are currently negotiating similar agreements with Massport. Massport will soon have products like Lyft Line available at the airport.

Owing to Logan’s limited curbside space, taxi and limousine/livery companies have existing parking lots where vehicles wait before picking up passengers. Approved TNCs will have a similar holding pool, next to the livery pool, where drivers will wait before they get matched with a customer through a TNC network.

$3.25 will be charged on every ride originating at Logan, the same as traditional livery vehicles.

Massport has installed new signage at each terminal so passengers will know where to meet their TNC driver in special TNC lots near the terminals. Passengers in Terminals A and B will meet TNC vehicles in the terminal limo lots. Passengers at Terminals C and E will have a new dedicated TNC pick up area between the two terminals. Massport will also have dedicated staff at each terminal and TNC lot to help manage the new system.