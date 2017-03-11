Lynn Man Arrested for Carjacking, Assaulting Uber Driver | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Lynn Man Arrested for Carjacking, Assaulting Uber Driver

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Medford Police Department

    The Massachusetts man who assaulted his Uber driver then proceeded to steal his car is now under arrest.

    Just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday Medford police received report of an Uber driver in need of assistance.

    The driver told the officers he picked up four people in Boston and during the ride the passengers started to get rowdy. He pulled over onto Salem Street in Medford and asked the riders to get out of his car. Two of the riders complied, but the other two did not listen.

    One of the passengers assaulted the driver and stole his car.

    After speaking with the other riders, police were able to identify 33-year-old Nicholas Fabrizio from Lynn as the man responsible for the assault and carjacking.

    Fabrizio eventually turned himself in at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Malden.

    Following the assault the Uber driver was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. He has since been released and is expected to recover.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices