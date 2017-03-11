The Massachusetts man who assaulted his Uber driver then proceeded to steal his car is now under arrest.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday Medford police received report of an Uber driver in need of assistance.

The driver told the officers he picked up four people in Boston and during the ride the passengers started to get rowdy. He pulled over onto Salem Street in Medford and asked the riders to get out of his car. Two of the riders complied, but the other two did not listen.

One of the passengers assaulted the driver and stole his car.

After speaking with the other riders, police were able to identify 33-year-old Nicholas Fabrizio from Lynn as the man responsible for the assault and carjacking.

Fabrizio eventually turned himself in at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Malden.

Following the assault the Uber driver was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. He has since been released and is expected to recover.