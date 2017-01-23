A Massachusetts massage therapist was arraigned Monday on charges of indecent assault and battery in Woburn District Court, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Three victims alleged that Alexander Osher, 48, of Lynn, inappropriately touched them during their massages at the Winchester Wellness Center, where the defendant worked as a licensed masseuse between December 15, 2016 to January 16, 2017.

“Three women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault perpetrated by the defendant,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “Based on the similar statements given by the women who reported the defendant’s alleged actions, we have cause to be concerned that there may be additional victims out there. We encourage anyone who feels they may have also been a victim of an indecent sexual assault to not hesitate to contact the Winchester Police Department.”

Osher has been charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14. He was released on $1,000 cash bail and ordered to surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, to stay in Massachusetts, observe a curfew, and to not work as a licensed massage therapist. He has also been ordered to stay away from, and have no contact with the victims, and to stay away from the Winchester Wellness Center.

Osher is due back in court on February 13.