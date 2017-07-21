Lynn Mural Festival | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Lynn Mural Festival

NBC's Glenn Marshall visits the Lynn mural festival to talk to artists and the community.

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices