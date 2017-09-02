Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, continue to search for two men who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting of a man earlier in the week.

Warning: The above video may be considered too graphic for some viewers.

Authorities released shocking surveillance video of the Sunday morning incident which happened as the victim was sitting in his car in a parking lot on Green Street. Police said the suspects ran up to him at about 3 a.m. and robbed him of $50 in cash and his cellphone.

Video shows the suspects shooting the victim after robbing him. The man was hit by one bullet and grazed by two others.

The victim continues to recover at an area hospital.

The man's wife, who would only identify herself as Katerina, says her 39-year-old husband usually sits in the parking lot outside his friend's house where he works on his Ford Mustang after work.

Police said they released the video in the hopes of developing more leads in the ongoing investigation. They said the suspects pose a danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is asked to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000 or the department's anonymous tip line at 781-477-4444. Cellphone users can also text anonymous tips to Lynn police by texting "tiplynn" and the tip information to tip411 or 847411.

Katerina is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the men responsible.