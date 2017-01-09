MBTA, Commuter Rail Trains Delayed Due to Cold, Snow | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
MBTA, Commuter Rail Trains Delayed Due to Cold, Snow

    necn

    The MBTA's commuter rail was hit with delays as temperatures dropped into the single digits around southern New England.

    Two inbound trains from Franklin and Haverhill were cancelled as well.

    The delays came from mechanical and signal issues.

    Some riders vented their frustration about the delays on social media.

















    Meanwhile, a fire on top of a Green Line subway train in Copley Square was caught on video. The MBTA says it's investigating what started it.

    More to come.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

