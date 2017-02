Delays were reported on numerous MBTA Commuter Rail lines on Friday morning.

According to the agency's Twitter account, some Providence line trains were operating behind schedule due to icy equipment, frozen, doors, and frozen tracks.

In an effort to keep trains warm, they were kept idling throughout the night, however, icy conditions were still reported.

Delays were also reported on the Franklin, Newburyport, Haverhill, and Worcester lines.